2022 All-Pro Teams announced: 3 Cowboys honored

The Associated Press has announced its All-Pro squad for the 2022 season. Two Cowboys were honored as first-team selections; another earned a second-team spot.

The annual list is compiled by a panel of 50 national AP members. Each voting member lists their choice for a first-team player and a second-team player at each position. First-team votes are worth three points; second-team votes are worth one point.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were unanimous first-team selections, receiving a perfect 150 points under the voting system that debuted this year.

Here’s a look at which Cowboys players will be updating their resumés to include this latest honor.

Zack Martin, guard (First team)

The 32-year-old earned his sixth first-team nod as right guard. Martin was also named to the second team in two other seasons, leaving 2020 as the only year of his pro career that he hasn’t gotten an All-Pro designation.

The only Cowboys offensive lineman to start all 17 games of 2022 at the same position, Martin received 35 of 50 first-team votes.

Micah Parsons, edge rusher (First team)

Parsons made the first team as an edge rusher, where he played the majority of his snaps this season. It’s his second straight All-Pro selection; he made the first team last year as a linebacker.

The 23-year-old, who led the Cowboys in sacks this year with 13.5, earned 33 first-team votes. San Francisco’s Nick Bosa also made the first team.

CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver (Second team)

It’s Lamb’s first time as an All-Pro, winning a spot with 28 second-team votes. He joins Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs on the second team.

Lamb finished 2022 with 107 receptions and 1,359 yards, both career-bests that also place in the franchise’s top five single seasons for a receiver. His nine touchdowns were also his most as a Cowboy.

