2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced
Saquon Barkley congratulated Micah Parsons and other Twitter reactions to Parsons being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2022, with eight new members to be inducted in Canton.
In a bit of a surprise, long-time Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware was not named a member of the 2022 Hall of Fame inductee. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Breaking: Cliff Branch finally headed to the Hall of Fame
The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class has been revealed
Several players who had extended waits for the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally made the cut with Thursday's announcement.
DeMarcus Ware was a key member of a dominant Broncos defense that led Denver to a win in Super Bowl 50.
Richard Seymour is headed to Canton. The Patriots great was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fourth year on the ballot.
