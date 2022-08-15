2022 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Is Out; Zero Mountain West Teams

Where are the Mountain West teams

Of course, the G5 is undervalued

College football is extremely close to happening as we are just over two weeks away from Week 0. The USA TODAY coaches poll was released last week with zero Mountain West teams cracking the top 25, but five teams received votes, so that is at least something.

The AP poll is seemed as more valued since the coaches poll had someone give Texas a first-place vote and also it is also usually not the coach who casts a ballot.

Going through some of the voters who put theirs out there publicly, odds seem slightly better that the Mountain West will get represented.

John Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News put Fresno State at No. 21. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network placed Air Force at No. 24. Those are just a few of the believers in the Mountain West.

So much for wishcasting, the Mountain West had zero teams ranked in the AP poll.

There are five Mountain West teams earning a vote (in order) with Fresno State, Boise State, Air Force, and San Diego State.

Per usual, the Group of Five is undervalued with three teams outside the Power 5 are ranked with BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati. All three are off to the Big 12 next year.

Others Receiving Votes Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

25 BYU Cougars 234 (19)

24 Houston Cougars 263 (17)

23 Cincinnati Bearcats 265 (4)

22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 303 (15)

21 Ole Miss Rebels 324 (11)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 332 (19)

19 Arkansas Razorbacks 348 (21)

18 Wisconsin Badgers 365 (NR)

17 Pitt Panthers 383 (13)

16 Miami Hurricanes 476 (NR)

15 Michigan State Spartans 631 (9)

14 USC Trojans 711 (NR)

13 NC State Wolfpack 752 (20)

12 Oklahoma State Cowboys 814 (7)

11 Oregon Ducks 831 (22)

10 Baylor Bears 884 (5)

9 Oklahoma Sooners 956 (10)

8 Michigan Wolverines 1203 (3)

7 Utah Utes 1209 (12)

6 Texas A&M Aggies 1212 (25)

5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1242 (8)

4 Clemson Tigers 1292 (14)

3 Georgia Bulldogs 1455, 3 1st place (1)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 1507, 6 1st place (6)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1566, 54 1st place (2)





