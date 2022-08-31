2022 practice squad tracker as Cowboys will elevate backup QBs on gameday

An interesting twist has surfaced as the Dallas Cowboys start to form their initial 2022 practice squad. One of the biggest surprises from Tuesday’s roster cutdowns was that the club was not keeping a backup quarterback on the initial 53-man roster. Instead, the club waived Will Grier and released Cooper Rush.

It was wondered how the Cowboys were going to deal with releasing Rush among four vested veterans when they seemed to only have two players going to IR to free roster spots. Now, there’s an answer. Dallas isn’t going to be signing either Rush or Grier back to the 53-man roster. Instead, the duo is going to take up two of the 17 practice squad spots. Dallas will elevate one or the other to backup Dak Prescott for the Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For a look at the practice squad call-up rules, which changed again in 2022, as well as a tracker for the various signings, see below.

2022 practice squad call up rules

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

There have been a handful of roster rule changes this year. To review, the roster size remains at 53 maximum and the practice squad limit remains at 16. There were changes to the IR rule, with players now having to sit out a minimum of four games instead of three, and teams having a maximum of eight returnable players in one season. Each player can be reactivated a maximum of two times, and both count towards the maximum returners.

In addition, players can be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster up to three times now, instead of two, without it counting as a full promotion.

So in that vein, Dallas could theoretically survive up through the first six weeks of the year, alternating Rush and Grier, holding off making a decision until call-up eligibility is close to expiring.

DE Mika Tafua

Cowboys are signing DE Mika Tafua to the practice squad today after he cleared waivers, person familiar with decision said. pic.twitter.com/tZLs9t1k1w — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

RB Malik Davis

Story continues

After clearing waivers, RB Malik Davis plans to sign with the Cowboys’ practice squad, person familiar with his decision said. Undrafted rookie from Florida is staying in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/nhaDBM8yky — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

WR Brandon Smith

Cowboys are signing WR Brandon Smith to the practice squad, person familiar with the move said. He had a strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/IbBbndnwah — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

C Alec Lindstrom

Cowboys are signing C Alec Lindstrom to practice squad after he cleared waivers, person familiar with move said. Undrafted rookie from Boston College will continue his development in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/YMhjVssem6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

WR Dontario Drummond

Cowboys are signing WR Dontario Drummond to practice squad, person familiar with move said. Versatile rookie adds depth at slot receiver and special teams. pic.twitter.com/ulRTL1jJx0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

TE Sean McKeon

Cowboys are signing TE Sean McKeon to the practice squad, person familiar with move said. Dallas gets to keep its top four tight ends in training camp. Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and McKeon all in building. pic.twitter.com/PxB86juGhr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

OT Aviante Collins

Cowboys are signing RT Aviante Collins to practice squad, person familiar with move said. Move helps add depth at a pressing position. More action there is expected. pic.twitter.com/M8NcwXKVdE — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

QB Cooper Rush, QB Will Grier

Cooper Rush and Will Grier are re-signing to the Cowboys practice squad. So three QBs in the building for Week 1. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 31, 2022

DT Carlos Watkins

Cowboys are signing DT Carlos Watkins to the practice squad, person familiar with move said. He started 14 games in 2021 and makes a deep defensive line even deeper. pic.twitter.com/TreE8mhJBG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

Safety Juanyeh Thomas

Cowboys are signing S Juanyeh Thomas to practice squad, person familiar with move said. Undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech clinched preseason-finale win over Seahawks with interception. pic.twitter.com/1vAe9bIwzr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

LB Malik Jefferson

Cowboys are signing LB Malik Jefferson to the practice squad, person familiar with move said. Dallas-area native and former Texas Longhorn is staying local after strong preseason. pic.twitter.com/AXwDWvTMA8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

Safety Tyler Coyle

Cowboys are signing safety Tyler Coyle to the practice squad, person close to decision said. Coyle impressed in preseason, showing versatility to play nickel CB and contribute on special teams. Dallas is deeper at safety than it’s been in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/SvUrYWMt2y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

Kicker Brett Maher

Cowboys are signing kicker Brett Maher to the practice squad, person familiar with move said. He has impressed in recent weeks, particularly with kickoffs, and is expected to be team’s kicker on Sept. 11 vs. Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/9RdQCnBCn0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

OL Isaac Alarcon* (International Pathway roster exemption)

Cowboys are signing OL Isaac Alarcon to the practice squad, person familiar with the decision said. Alarcon worked at both left guard and left tackle this preseason. He's in his third year with the franchise as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program. pic.twitter.com/LfMNekwEwQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

RB Qadree Ollison

Source: #Cowboys signing RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire