2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills featured groups, Thursday tee times

Just over a month removed from Scottie Scheffler’s win at Augusta National, it’s time for the second men’s major championship of the year.

A loaded field has descended upon Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, including the biggest name in golf, Mr. Tiger Woods.

Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills and admitted earlier this week that he has “gotten a lot stronger” since making his return to the game in April at the Masters.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson is not in the field, as his self-imposed hiatus continues. It remains unclear when he’ll appear on the PGA Tour again.

PGA: How to watch | ESPN+ streaming | Yardage book

Twilight 9 podcast PGA Championship preview:

All times ET.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 8:00 AM John Daly, Shaun Michael, Y.E. Yang 8:11 AM Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt 8:22 AM Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk 8:33 AM Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield 8:44 AM Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz 8:55 AM Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino 9:06 AM Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington 9:17 AM Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters 9:28 AM Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo 9:39 AM Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 9:50 AM Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox 10:01 AM Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz 10:12 AM Brenden Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim 1:30 PM Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee 1:41 PM Nicolai Hojggard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding 1:52 PM Cameron Tringlae, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin 2:03 PM Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott 2:14 PM Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas 2:25 PM Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III 2:36 PM Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 2:47 PM Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter 2:58 PM Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel 3:09 PM Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitpatrick 3:20 PM Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen 3:31 PM Alex beach, Bernd Weisberger, Jhonattan Vegas 3:42 PM Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

10th tee

Tee time Players 8:05 AM Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren 8:16 AM Adri Amaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma 8:27 AM Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Block, Sadom Kaewkanjana 8:38 AM Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau 8:49 AM Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 9:00 AM Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith 9:11 AM Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy 9:22 AM Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson 9:33 AM Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel van Tonder 9:44 AM Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley 9:55 AM Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland 10:06 AM Brian Harman, Ryan Yermeer, Oliver Bekker 10:17 AM Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter 1:25 PM Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke, Kinoshita 1:36 PM Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee 1:47 PM Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka 1:58 PM Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings 2:09 PM Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:20 PM Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley 2:31 PM Zach Johnson, Russley Henley, Cameron Champ 2:42 PM Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson 2:53 PM Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk 3:04 PM Matthew Wolff, Joohyung Kim, Keith Mitchell 3:15 PM Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert 3:26 PM Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy 3:37 PM Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

How to watch Thursday

TV

PGA Championship On the Range, Noon-2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 1-2 p.m., ESPN

First round (main coverage), 2-8 p.m., ESPN

PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins (alternate telecast), 2-5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf Central – Live From the PGA Championship, 8-10 p.m., Golf Channel

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report, 9-10 p.m, CBS Sports Network

Streaming

First round (Featured groups, featured holes), 8 a.m. till end of play, ESPN+

Radio

First round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m. to end of round, SiriusXM and Westwood One

Streaming radio

First round, Live Championship play-by-play, 2 p.m., to end of round, SXM App ( ), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Full schedule of TV, streaming and radio times here.