2022 PGA Championship prize money payouts for each player at Southern Hills in Tulsa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Todd Kelly
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Thomas
    Justin Thomas
    American golfer

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship purse was boosted to $15 million dollars this year by the PGA of America.

That raised the first-place check to the whopping sum of $2.7 million. In fact, the top three finishers at Southern Hills Country Club earned more than $1 million.

That first-place check is going to Justin Thomas, who won the PGA for the second time. He defeated Will Zalatoris in the three-hole aggregate playoff.

The 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, took home $2.16 million.

Take a look at the complete final money list from the second men’s major of the year.

2022 PGA Championship prize money

Pos

Player

Score

Winnings

T1

Justin Thomas

-5*

$2,700,000

T1

Will Zalatoris

-5

$1,620,000

T3

Mito Pereira

-4

$870,000

T3

Cameron Young

-4

$870,000

T5

Matthew Fitzpatrick

-3

$530,417

T5

Tommy Fleetwood

-3

$530,417

T5

Chris Kirk

-3

$530,417

8

Rory McIlroy

-2

$436,600

T9

Abraham Ancer

-1

$357,813

T9

Tom Hoge

-1

$357,813

T9

Seamus Power

-1

$357,813

T9

Brendan Steele

-1

$357,813

T13

Tyrrell Hatton

E

$253,750

T13

Lucas Herbert

E

$253,750

T13

Max Homa

E

$253,750

T13

Davis Riley

E

$253,750

T13

Justin Rose

E

$253,750

T13

Xander Schauffele

E

$253,750

T13

Cameron Smith

E

$253,750

T20

Sam Burns

1

$191,250

T20

Talor Gooch

1

$191,250

T20

Webb Simpson

1

$191,250

T23

Stewart Cink

2

$129,768

T23

Rickie Fowler

2

$129,768

T23

Lucas Glover

2

$129,768

T23

Shane Lowry

2

$129,768

T23

Kevin Na

2

$129,768

T23

Joaquin Niemann

2

$129,768

T23

Aaron Wise

2

$129,768

T30

Tony Finau

3

$83,750

T30

Bubba Watson

3

$83,750

T30

Bernd Wiesberger

3

$83,750

T30

Adri Arnaus

3

$83,750

T34

Brian Harman

4

$61,607

T34

Matt Kuchar

4

$61,607

T34

Marc Leishman

4

$61,607

T34

Keith Mitchell

4

$61,607

T34

Patrick Reed

4

$61,607

T34

Jordan Spieth

4

$61,607

T34

Gary Woodland

4

$61,607

T41

Viktor Hovland

5

$43,839

T41

Kyoung-hoon Lee

5

$43,839

T41

Luke List

5

$43,839

T41

Troy Merritt

5

$43,839

T41

Kevin Streelman

5

$43,839

T41

Cameron Tringale

5

$43,839

T41

Adam Schenk

5

$43,839

T48

Keegan Bradley

6

$32,146

T48

Laurie Canter

6

$32,146

T48

Cameron Davis

6

$32,146

T48

Jon Rahm

6

$32,146

T48

Harold Varner III

6

$32,146

T48

Denny McCarthy

6

$32,146

54

Ryan Fox

7

$29,250

T55

Jason Day

8

$27,925

T55

Brooks Koepka

8

$27,925

T55

Francesco Molinari

8

$27,925

T55

Collin Morikawa

8

$27,925

T55

Sebastian Munoz

8

$27,925

T60

Lanto Griffin

9

$26,125

T60

Russell Henley

9

$26,125

T60

Rikuya Hoshino

9

$26,125

T60

Si Woo Kim

9

$26,125

T60

Jason Kokrak

9

$26,125

T60

Hideki Matsuyama

9

$26,125

T60

Louis Oosthuizen

9

$26,125

T60

Charl Schwartzel

9

$26,125

68

Billy Horschel

10

$25,000

T69

Kramer Hickok

11

$24,625

T69

Beau Hossler

11

$24,625

T71

Adam Hadwin

12

$24,250

T71

Justin Harding

12

$24,250

T71

Shaun Norris

12

$24,250

T71

Thomas Pieters

12

$24,250

T75

Patton Kizzire

15

$23,950

T75

Maverick McNealy

15

$23,950

77

Robert MacIntyre

17

$23,800

78

Sepp Straka

18

$23,700

Recommended Stories