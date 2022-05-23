2022 PGA Championship prize money payouts for each player at Southern Hills in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship purse was boosted to $15 million dollars this year by the PGA of America.

That raised the first-place check to the whopping sum of $2.7 million. In fact, the top three finishers at Southern Hills Country Club earned more than $1 million.

That first-place check is going to Justin Thomas, who won the PGA for the second time. He defeated Will Zalatoris in the three-hole aggregate playoff.

The 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, took home $2.16 million.

Take a look at the complete final money list from the second men’s major of the year.

2022 PGA Championship prize money