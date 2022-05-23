2022 PGA Championship prize money payouts for each player at Southern Hills in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 PGA Championship purse was boosted to $15 million dollars this year by the PGA of America.
That raised the first-place check to the whopping sum of $2.7 million. In fact, the top three finishers at Southern Hills Country Club earned more than $1 million.
That first-place check is going to Justin Thomas, who won the PGA for the second time. He defeated Will Zalatoris in the three-hole aggregate playoff.
The 2021 PGA Championship winner, Phil Mickelson, took home $2.16 million.
Take a look at the complete final money list from the second men’s major of the year.
2022 PGA Championship prize money
Pos
Player
Score
Winnings
T1
-5*
$2,700,000
T1
-5
$1,620,000
T3
-4
$870,000
T3
-4
$870,000
T5
-3
$530,417
T5
-3
$530,417
T5
-3
$530,417
8
-2
$436,600
T9
-1
$357,813
T9
-1
$357,813
T9
-1
$357,813
T9
-1
$357,813
T13
E
$253,750
T13
E
$253,750
T13
E
$253,750
T13
E
$253,750
T13
E
$253,750
T13
E
$253,750
T13
E
$253,750
T20
1
$191,250
T20
1
$191,250
T20
1
$191,250
T23
2
$129,768
T23
2
$129,768
T23
2
$129,768
T23
2
$129,768
T23
2
$129,768
T23
2
$129,768
T23
2
$129,768
T30
3
$83,750
T30
3
$83,750
T30
3
$83,750
T30
3
$83,750
T34
4
$61,607
T34
4
$61,607
T34
4
$61,607
T34
4
$61,607
T34
4
$61,607
T34
4
$61,607
T34
4
$61,607
T41
5
$43,839
T41
5
$43,839
T41
5
$43,839
T41
5
$43,839
T41
5
$43,839
T41
5
$43,839
T41
5
$43,839
T48
6
$32,146
T48
6
$32,146
T48
6
$32,146
T48
6
$32,146
T48
6
$32,146
T48
6
$32,146
54
7
$29,250
T55
8
$27,925
T55
8
$27,925
T55
8
$27,925
T55
8
$27,925
T55
8
$27,925
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
T60
9
$26,125
68
10
$25,000
T69
11
$24,625
T69
11
$24,625
T71
12
$24,250
T71
12
$24,250
T71
12
$24,250
T71
12
$24,250
T75
15
$23,950
T75
15
$23,950
77
17
$23,800
78
18
$23,700