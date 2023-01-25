The 2022 PFWA All-NFC team

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of writers that cover the NFL and 32 franchises across the country. Each year they vote on the best players in the league and each conference and announced their All-NFL, All-NFC and All-AFC teams.

The All-NFL team is here.

Below is the All-NFC team, but no Arizona Cardinals player made the cut.

Quarterback

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Running back

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Tight end

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive line

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

Linebackers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Safety

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

K Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

P Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers

KR Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

ST Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

