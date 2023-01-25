The 2022 PFWA All-NFC team
The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) is comprised of writers that cover the NFL and 32 franchises across the country. Each year they vote on the best players in the league and each conference and announced their All-NFL, All-NFC and All-AFC teams.
Below is the All-NFC team, but no Arizona Cardinals player made the cut.
Quarterback
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Running back
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Tight end
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive line
T Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
G Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive line
DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebackers
OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Safety
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special teams
