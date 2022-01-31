2022 PFF Mock Draft: See who the Raiders select at pick No. 22

It’s no secret that the Raiders are going to be in the market for outside receivers this offseason. Zay Jones and DeSean Jackson are both free agents, leaving only Bryan Edwards on the outside.

The Raiders desperately need someone who can stretch the field, but also win in one-on-one situations on key downs. They need someone who Derek Carr can trust in big moments and someone who can dictate coverage to help out some of their other weapons.

In a recent mock draft by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he had the Raiders selecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at pick No. 22. Here is his reasoning behind that pick in Round 1:

“The Raiders’ offense fell apart over the course of the season due to various reasons — the most damaging of which may have been cutting Henry Ruggs after he was involved in a car crash that left a woman dead. The Raiders never successfully replaced Ruggs’ speed, but Olave could provide that. He has smooth route-running skills, and there is talk that he will record a faster 40-yard dash time than many expect. Olave generated an impressive 2.8 yards per route run over his entire college career.”

As mentioned by Monson, Olave is one of the best route runners in this class and he gets open with ease. Carr is at his best when he is playing with receivers who can create separation compared to throwing in contested areas. Olave would give the Raiders the perfect outside receiver to pair with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller inside.

If the Raiders do pick a wide receiver in Round 1, Olave makes too much sense. But will he make it to them at pick No. 22? That remains to be seen. However, expect Olave to be on the radar for the Raiders over the next 10 weeks.

