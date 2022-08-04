2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ running backs preview

Penn State is prepping for a season in which the program hopes to redeem itself on the national stage. After back-to-back seasons of mediocre results, Penn State is aiming to bounce back and prove themselves worthy of being in the Big Ten championship hunt, if not a little bit more.

Penn State kicks off the 2022 season with a Thursday night primetime matchup at Purdue on September 1. When the season begins, Penn State is hoping to get the running game on track after a disappointing season rushing the ball in 2021. With a Doak Walker Award watch list player in Keyvone Lee and one of the top recruits in the Class of 2022 with in-state recruit Nick Singleton, and another quality addition with Kaytron Allen, hopes are high for Penn State to figure out things on the ground.

Here is a look at what Penn State has on the roster at the running back position for 2022, beginning with the expected stars of the ground game.

Keyvone Lee, Sophomore, 6-foot-0, 234 pounds

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Nick Singleton, Freshman, 6-foot-0, 219 pounds

Syndication: York Daily Record

Kaytron Allen, Freshman, 5-foot-11, 21 pounds

Syndication: The Tennessean

Devyn Ford, Junior, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Caziah Holmes, Redshirt sophomore, 5-foot-11, 217 pounds

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Holzworth, Redshirt freshman, 6-foot-0, 194 pounds

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Smith, Redshirt junior, 5-foot-7, 226 pounds

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

