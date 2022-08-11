2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ safety preview

Penn State is prepping for a season in which the program hopes to redeem itself on the national stage. After back-to-back seasons of mediocre results, Penn State is aiming to bounce back and prove themselves worthy of being in the Big Ten championship hunt, if not a little bit more.

Penn State kicks off the 2022 season with a Thursday night primetime matchup at Purdue on September 1. And for the second straight year, the depth and quality of the defensive secondary appears to be a strength for Penn State. The safety position loses a big-time player in Jaquan Brisker but the return of Ji’Ayir Brown coming off his breakout season is a big plus for the defense this fall.

Here is a look at the safeties on the roster for Penn State coming into the 2022 season.

Keaton Ellis, Junior, 5-foot-11, 193 pounds

Zakee Wheatley, Redshirt freshman, 6-foot-2, 189 pounds

Jaylen Reed, Sophomore, 6-foot-0, 210 pounds

Mehki Flowers, Freshman, 6-foot-0, 179 pounds

Ji'Ayir Brown, Senior+, 5-foot-11, 208 pounds

Kevin Winston Jr., Freshman, 6-foot-2, 199 pounds

Jaden Seider, Redshirt junior, 5-foot-10, 179 pounds

Sebastian Costantini, Redshirt junior, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

