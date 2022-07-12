2022 Patriots training camp preview: Full schedule, storylines to watch

Patriots training camp preview: Full schedule, key storylines to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots training camp begins in two weeks, and fans will be able to catch their first glimpse of the 2022 Patriots in action. Here's everything you need to know about this year's training camp in Foxboro.

Patriots training camp schedule

In June, the team announced six dates for training camp practices that will be open to the public.

Wednesday, July 27

Thursday, July 28

Friday, July 29

Saturday, July 30

Tuesday, August 16 (joint practice with the Carolina Panthers)

Wednesday, August 17 (joint practice with the Panthers)

Times for the practices have yet to be announced.

New England's rookies will report to Gillette Stadium on July 19 prior to training camp. The veterans will join the rookies on Tuesday, July 26 before training camp officially starts on Wednesday, July 27.

Fans can find schedule updates here or can call the training camp information hotline at 508-549-0001.

How fans can watch training camp

Training camp will take place on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium. Admittance and parking are both free. Tickets are not required. The gates to training camp will open one hour before the practice begins and will close one hour after the end of the practice.

Unlike last year's training camp, which was restricted due to the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, fans will be able to get photos with and autographs from players, Pat the Patriot, Patriots alumni, and cheerleaders. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in other games and activities for all ages.

Three storylines to watch

Composition of the offensive line:

At minicamp, Isaiah Wynn switched positions with Trent Brown for some reps. Wynn has been the Patriots starting left tackle for the last three years. Brown re-joined the team last year as a right tackle.

Bill Belichick defended the switch this spring, claiming that the purpose was to build depth. Training camp will help clarify whether the move is as temporary as Belichick previously stated or whether it is a more permanent change to the offensive line.

Fans should also keep an eye out for Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange. Onwenu is projected to earn the right guard spot. Strange, the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, looks to become a starter at left guard during his rookie season.

Offensive philosophy:

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the Patriots and is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Following his departure, the Patriots have yet to confirm who will be the new offensive coordinator.

Fans will want to notice what roles Matt Patricia and Joe Judge hold at training camp, and how they work with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. New coaches could also mean a new offensive system for 2022.

Cornerbacks and the defensive line:

The Patriots lost Pro-Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. It is unclear who will replace Jackson as starting cornerback. Jack Jones, a fourth-round pick rookie from Arizona State, played opposite of Jalen Mills, who started during the 2021 season, during a mandatory minicamp practice this spring.

Jack Jones will be competing at training camp for the starting spot against veterans Malcolm Butler, Terrance Mitchell, Shuan Wade, Myles Bryant and Jonathan Jones along with rookie Marcus Jones.

After last season ended in a 47-17 blowout against the Buffalo Bills, there has been concern over the team's defensive abilities. Fans should expect Davon Godchaux to step up as a consistent leader on defense. Christian Barmore also deserves fans' attention as a young defensive tackle who had a successful rookie season in 2021.