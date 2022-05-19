2022 Patriots preseason schedule: Date, time, opponents for each game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' schedule for the 2022 NFL preseason has been finalized.

The league trimmed its preseason schedule from four to three games beginning last season. The Patriots played two of their three preseason matchups on the road in 2021. They'll play two of three at home this year.

Here's the full schedule (all times ET):

The Patriots also will play the Raiders on the road in Week 15 of the regular season. The Raiders hired former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach earlier this year.

New England is set to hold joint practices with both the Panthers and the Raiders prior to their preseason games with those teams, per reports.

There is a 16-day break between the Patriots' final preseason game and their Week 1 regular season matchup versus the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.