The all-time leading rusher in Rams history, Steven Jackson was a prolific rusher for the Beavs before enjoying a 12-year NFL career. In 2002 as a sophomore, Jackson rushed for 1,690 yards, a single-season school record, and followed up the campaign with 1,500 yards as a junior. Following an MVP performance in the Las Vegas Bowl, he was selected 24th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and went on to receive three NFL Pro Bowl selections.