2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor Inductee: Curley Culp

A prolific football player and wrestler, Curley Culp was an All-American on the gridiron for the Sun Devils as well as the 1967 NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion, Arizona State’s first-ever wrestling national champion. Widely regarded as one of the best nose tackles to ever play the game, Culp thrived under the guidance of legendary Sun Devil head coach Frank Kush. Following his collegiate career, he went on to play football for 14 years professional, highlighted by a championship in Super Bowl IV, before earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.