2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor Inductee: Tom Chambers

A towering presence for the Runnin’ Utes, Tom Chambers led Utah to two NCAA tournaments, including the Sweet 16 in 1981. His collegiate accomplishments continue to rank among the Top 10 of all time at Utah. A native of Utah, Chambers brought a flair to the Runnin’ Utes program and to the game itself, with highlight reel dunk after dunk. Following his collegiate career, he was selected eighth overall in the 1981 NBA Draft and went on to play 16 incredible seasons in the league, highlighted by four NBA All-Star selections and an NBA All-Star Game MVP award in 1987. In February 2022, Chambers had his number 42 jersey honored by Utah, the ninth Runnin’ Ute ever to have his jersey hanging in the Huntsman Center rafters.