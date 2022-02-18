2022 Orange & White Game: Stadium options Tennessee should consider

Neyland Stadium is undergoing renovations following the conclusion of the 2021 season and ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Renovations include a north videoboard and deck, as well as the west sideline seating and club.

Neyland Stadium’s renovations are likely to cause Tennessee in moving its annual spring football game to another location or even not having one.

Below are stadium options Tennessee should consider playing its 2022 Orange & White Game in. Options are throughout the state of Tennessee and recruiting areas.

Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)

Sep 10, 2016; Bristol, TN, USA; General view of Bristol Motor Speedway during the national anthem before the Battle at Bristol game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bristol Motor Speedway played host to Tennessee-Virginia Tech during the 2016 football season. The Battle at Bristol had 156,990 in attendance.

Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

The TSSAA Class 4A BlueCross Bowl football game between Tullahoma and Elizabethton held at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga play home football games at Finley Stadium. Finley Stadium’s capacity is 20,412 and hosted the 2021 TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Football Championships for high school football.

Hardy M. Graham Stadium (Martin, Tennessee)

Westview’s Javion Goins (2) runs with the ball towards to end zone, making a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against Lake County at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Syndication: The Jackson Sun

The University of Tennessee at Martin plays home football games at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. Hardy M. Graham Stadium’s capacity is 7,500 with nearly 1,900 chair-back seats.

Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tennessee)

Aerial view of the Liberty Bowl on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Memphis. © Max Gersh / The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 61,008. Tennessee last played a football game at the Liberty Bowl during the 2010 season against Memphis.

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Tennessee and Purdue play in Nissan Stadium during the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nissan Stadium is home of the Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC. Tennessee last played at Nissan Stadium Dec. 30 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue in front of 69,489 in attendance.

Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

Protective Stadium, Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Protective Stadium opened Oct. 2, 2021 and is home to UAB football and the 2022 USFL regular season. Protective Stadium’s capacity is 47,100. Former Vol Mark Ingram was hired as UAB’s athletics director in May 2015.

Truist Park (Atlanta, Georgia)

Apr 15, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; A new statue of Jackie Robinson shown above the left field bleachers prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, hosted the 2018 Big Orange Caravan and holds an annual University of Tennessee night. Truist Park’s capacity is 41,084.

