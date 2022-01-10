2022 opponents set for Cardinals after 2nd-place finish in NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals are headed to the playoffs now but, with their second-place finish in the NFC West, we now know who all their opponents will be in 2022.

They will play the NFC West twice as always and they are scheduled to face all four teams in the NFC South and AFC West.

They will also face the second-place teams in the NFC East, NFC North and AFC East.

With the unbalanced 17-game schedule, it is the NFC’s turn to have nine home games in the regular season. However, for the Cardinals, it is likely they will play one of those home games in Mexico. They were scheduled to play a home game there in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that and they did not have it again in 2021. They likely will in 2022.

Here are their home and road opponents below:

2022 Cardinals home opponents

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

2022 Cardinals road opponents

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

