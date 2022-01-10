2022 opponents set for Cardinals after 2nd-place finish in NFC West
The Arizona Cardinals are headed to the playoffs now but, with their second-place finish in the NFC West, we now know who all their opponents will be in 2022.
They will play the NFC West twice as always and they are scheduled to face all four teams in the NFC South and AFC West.
They will also face the second-place teams in the NFC East, NFC North and AFC East.
With the unbalanced 17-game schedule, it is the NFC’s turn to have nine home games in the regular season. However, for the Cardinals, it is likely they will play one of those home games in Mexico. They were scheduled to play a home game there in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that and they did not have it again in 2021. They likely will in 2022.
Here are their home and road opponents below:
2022 Cardinals home opponents
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
2022 Cardinals road opponents
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings
