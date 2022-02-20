2022 Olympics: Games conclude with the U.S. in 4th place (for now)

2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics closed Sunday after 15 days of competition.

The closing ceremony aired on NBC and featured children with illuminated snowflakes performing a loosely choreographed dance to an arrangement of "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star," followed by the Parade of Flags, set to an arrangement of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy."

Norway topped the medal table with 16 gold medals, followed by Germany with 12 and China with nine. The U.S. came in fourth with eight gold medals. American athletes also brought home 10 silver medals and seven bronzes.

Countries are ranked according to the number of gold medals they won. Thus, a country with only a single gold medal would finish ahead of a country with a dozen silvers but no golds.

Because China won only four silver medals, the U.S. could jump to third place in the overall rankings if a doping investigation overturns Russia's victory in the figure skating team event, in which the U.S. team finished second.

The U.S. also ranked fourth — behind Norway, Germany, and Canada — in the 2018 Winter Olympics, bringing home nine golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

