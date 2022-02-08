2022 Olympic Medal Count: Who's in the Lead, and Where Team USA Currently Ranks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2022 Beijing Olympics now well underway, several countries are having a great time racking up victories and medals, but Team USA is still without a gold medal as the competition enters Wednesday in China.

The U.S. has earned five medals so far, but none have been of the golden variety, and they will hope to end that streak as a new day of competition dawns.

Here are the top five nations in the medal count so far:

Russian Olympic Committe (10): 2 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze

Norway (9): 4 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze

Netherlands (7): 3 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze

Italy (7): 2 gold, 4 silver, 1 bronze

Austria (7): 2 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze

Sweden (7): 4 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze

The Russian Olympic Committee leads the way with 10 medals so far in Beijing, including a pair of gold medals in the Men’s 15km+15km skiathlon and the team event in figure skating. They also picked up a silver medal in the former event, and picked up a silver medal in the mixed team event in ski jumping.

Norway is currently in second place with nine total medals, while the Netherlands, Italy and Austria are tied for third with seven medals apiece.

Sweden has the most gold medals of any country so far in the games, picking up the top prize in women’s giant slalom, the free sprint cross-country skiing competition and in men’s moguls.

How is Team USA Doing?

The United States is currently in a tie for seventh place with Canada thanks to Colby Stevenson’s silver medal in freeski big air on Wednesday. They now have six medals, five of which are silver.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the silver medal in the Men’s Super-G race, while Jessie Diggins captured bronze in the Women’s Sprint Free cross-country skiing event.

The U.S. figure skating team won a silver medal in the Team Event, while Jalein Kauf picked up a silver medal in Women’s Moguls. Julia Marino won a silver medal in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle event.

Story continues

What Medals Are Up for Grabs Next?

There are a total of seven medal events taking place in Beijing on Wednesday, including in the Women’s Slalom event.

The luge racers will compete in the Doubles event at approximately 7:35 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

In Nordic combined, the Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km Cross-Country race will start at 5 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

In speedskating, the Men’s 1500m Final will take place at approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Finally, in the snowboarding world, the Women’s Snowboard Cross Big Final will take place around 2 a.m. Central time on Wednesday.

According to the International Sports Heritage Foundation, the five days of competition the U.S. has gone without a gold medal is the longest it’s taken the nation to win a top prize since 1988, when it took a week of competition for Team USA to finally get on the board.