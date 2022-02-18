2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here's the Latest Ranking as Olympic Gold History is Made originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final medals of the Winter Olympics are still on the line, but already a Winter Olympics golden record has been set.

Norway has broken the record for most gold medals at a single Olympic Winter Games.

Meanwhile, some of the top spots on the medal count ranking are in a tight race for the finish.

At the 2022 Games there are 109 gold medals in total, up from 102 in Pyeongchang four years ago and a far cry from the 16 on offer at the first Winter Olympics at Chamonix in 1924.

The United States came to Beijing with the second-most Winter Olympics medals with 305.

Over 300 medals will be awarded to Olympians participating in the 2022 Winter Games. With 15 sports and 109 events, ranging from skiing to bobsledding to figure skating, world-class athletes will go for gold during a two-week global competition on the grandest stage.

Here are the top nations in the medal count so far:

1. Norway – 34 (15 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze)

2. ROC – 27 (5 gold, 9 silver, 13 bronze)

3. Canada – 24 (4 gold, 7 silver, 13 bronze)

4. Germany – 22 (10 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze)

5. United States – 21 (8 gold, 8 silver, 5 bronze)

Biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe won the men’s 15km mass start to claim the 15th Norwegian gold medal at the 2022 Games on Friday, a Winter Olympics record.

At the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Germany and Norway had equaled the record of 14 gold medals won by a country at one Winter Olympics Games, matching the tally Canada had set at Vancouver 2010.

The Russian Olympic Committee has the second-most medals with 27. Canada took home four medals on Day 14, including a win over the U.S. in men’s curling to take bronze, jumping into third with 24 total. Germany sits fourth with 22 total medals, including 10 gold, which is second most. The United States (21) is ahead of Austria, which has 17.

How is Team USA Doing?

The U.S. endured five days of grueling competition – with some disappointing upsets – to finally bring home its first gold medal last week.

Lindsey Jacobellis slid to victory in the women’s snowboard cross, putting an end to Team USA’s gold-less streak at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Snowboarder Julia Marino won the United States’ first medal on Saturday, but it was not gold. Madison Chock and Evan Bates added another silver medal to the team’s count after their stunning galactic-themed ice dance Sunday night.

Jaelin Kauf won the Olympic silver behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony during the women’s moguls finals, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle clinched another silver medal, adding to the USA’s total count, in men’s super-G, on Tuesday.

Jessie Diggins secured the fifth medal for Team USA – the bronze in women’s individual sprint, cross-country skiing. She made history here, becoming the first American to win a medal in the cross-country skiing individual sprint event.

Nathan Chen earned gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games. He clinched the title by receiving a 332.60 total score, giving him a 22.55-point victory over silver-winning Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Chloe Kim wasted no time showing off why she is the reigning gold medalist as she blew the competition away with her first run of the final halfpipe event – securing her spot at the top of the podium and women’s halfpipe history.

The United States won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the mixed teams aerial event at the Winter Olympics.

The trio of Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld scored a total of 338.34, beating out China for the gold. It’s the first gold medal in aerial freestyle skiing for the U.S. since 1998.

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA also won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

Erin Jackson ended a medal-less day for the U.S. on Sunday with her win in the 500-meter final.

Megan Nick scored bronze in women’s aerials early Monday morning, Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever gold in the women’s monobob and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor joined her on the podium with a silver medal and American duo Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned bronze in the ice dance event.

Team USA scored a bronze in the men’s speed skating team pursuit, marking a surprising finish for the world record holders.

Team USA then had a 1-2 punch atop the men’s freeski slopestyle podium. Hall earned gold and Geopper earned silver.

Team USA fell short in the women’s ice hockey gold medal match, losing 3-2 to Canada Wednesday night to earn silver in Beijing.

American Brittany Bowe then captured that elusive individual medal, winning bronze in the women’s 1000m speed skating race.

What Medals Are Up for Grabs Next?

Although some events are finished, medals will still be awarded in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsledding, figure skating, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey and speed skating.