2022 Oklahoma State Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma State football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Oklahoma State schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

Sept 3 Central Michigan

Sept 10 Arizona State

Sept 17 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 at Baylor

Oct 8 Texas Tech

Oct 15 at TCU

Oct 22 Texas

Oct 29 at Kansas State

Nov 5 at Kansas

Nov 12 Iowa State

Nov 19 at Oklahoma

Nov 26 West Virginia

Oklahoma State Football Schedule: Who do the Cowboys have to play on the road?

There might be five Big 12 road games among the nine conference dates, but that’s coming after not having to leave Stillwater in September.

And yes, it would’ve been nice to have just four conference road games, but one of the road dates is at Kansas and another is at Oklahoma. Going to Norman is hardly a plus, but at least it means Oklahoma State plays its last three games in the state of Oklahoma.

That’s trying to spin it all in a positive way – playing three road games in four weeks over the second half of the season after playing two away dates in three weeks in the midseason is nasty.

So …

Oklahoma State Football Schedule What To Know: Beat Baylor, and look out

Arizona State might be a great program with plenty of talent, but it’s not going to be the team it was over the last few years. That’s one of the three home non-conference games in what should be a 3-0 start for the Cowboys before getting a week off.

There might be a lot of concerns with this slate – again, the road games – but getting the week to prepare for the Big 12 Championship rematch against Baylor on the road could mean everything to the season.

Win that, and with Texas Tech, at TCU, and Texas to follow before doing the Kansas road game two-step, and there’s a chance at starting out with a monster record …

If Oklahoma State beats Baylor.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Yeah, there are five road games, and yeah, going to Oklahoma and Baylor could be a problem, but there’s a lot there to like if Oklahoma State is able to play up to its potential.

Getting Texas and Iowa State at home might be enough to make it this simple – at least split those road games against the Sooners and Bears, and it’s Game On to be in the mix for a Big 12 Championship spot.

At least put this carrot out there – if Oklahoma State is able to use those first three home games to get the rebuilt defense in place to be close to as good as last year’s version, there’s a chance with this slate to shoot for 9-1 before going to Oklahoma.

