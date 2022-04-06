2022 Oklahoma Football Schedule: 3 Things To Know

Oklahoma football schedule 2022: What are the big games on the Oklahoma schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Oklahoma Football Schedule

Sept 3 UTEP

Sept 10 Kent State

Sept 17 at Nebraska

Sept 24 Kansas State

Oct 1 at TCU

Oct 15 Kansas

Oct 22 OPEN DATE

Oct 27 at Iowa State

Nov 5 Baylor

Nov 12 at West Virginia

Nov 19 Oklahoma State

Nov 26 at Texas Tech

Oklahoma Football Schedule: Who do the Sooners have to play on the road?

Hey, new guy. You might have a team good enough to win the Big 12 – at least that’s what the fan base is expecting – but there’s going to be a whole lot of pressure to get by Nebraska in Lincoln in Week 3.

The Brent Venables era starts with that old school Big 8/Big 12 showdown.

There won’t be any real issues with UTEP or Kent State, but three of the next four games are away from Norman. On the positive side of the neutral site game against Texas in Dallas, it gets counted as a road date in the Big 12 conference mix.

The four Big 12 road games should be relatively manageable. TCU, West, Virginia, and closing out with Texas Tech all have to be must-wins for a team with College Football Playoff dreams, and there’s a week off to gear up for the showdown at Iowa State.

However …

Oklahoma Football Schedule What To Know: Keep those bags packed

The road game at Nebraska is a plus to get the team prepared for what’s coming away from home in Big 12 play, but it would’ve been really, really nice for Venables and his coaching staff to have started out the year with four straight home games considering there’s no chance to settle in after September.

Boo hoo, Oklahoma has one road game among the four dates in the first month, but outside of having a week off between Texas and Iowa State, that’s it for any sort of a homestand.

There aren’t back-to-back home games after September, and it can’t even rely on not leaving the state for a stretch – Oklahoma State has to travel 90 minutes down the road for one of its road games.

Oklahoma Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Baylor is a home game, Oklahoma State is a home game, and Texas is in Dallas, as always. Those are the three biggies, and none of them are road dates.

That’s not to say Texas Tech won’t be dangerous, and going to West Virginia in mid-November isn’t exactly like heading to San Diego, but for the most part, the schedule for a team with big dreams isn’t that bad.

Now, if the Sooners drop the date at Nebraska, then the five games away from home in the last nine might be panic inducing – at least when it comes to the CFP – but any team worthy of even thinking about playing for the national title should be able to get through this 11-1.

There will be a blip when things don’t go quite right – like, maybe, at Iowa State – but it’ll be an upset if Oklahoma isn’t favored in every game.

