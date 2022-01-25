2022 Offseason: 10 most important dates to watch for Cowboys, NFL including free agency, draft

Following another disappointing playoff exit, fans are already turning their attention towards next season and how the Dallas Cowboys’ roster will continue to evolve. Thankfully for them, the major 2022 offseason dates have been set in stone for some time now and are just around the corner.

Once the Cowboys get themselves out of this coaching purgatory, that is. Dallas should wholly expect to lose defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and have to replace him. They may lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and they still could fire head coach Mike McCarthy. All that will need to be resolved before making their way to the actual offseason calendar shared by every team in the league.

Beginning in less than a month and spanning through the 2022 NFL Draft in late April, here are some key dates to know for the NFL offseason.

Collegiate All-Star Game Schedule

Feb 3: East-West Shrine Bowl

Feb 5: Senior Bowl

Feb 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Ok, cramming three events into one is kind of cheating to limit the list to 10, but the effect is the same. NFL coaching staffs get their hands on collegiate prospects and have a chance to work with them for a week. Many players who were under the radar prove their worth here and end up on rosters a few months later.

The Cowboys have often loved to get their hands on these prospects in years past.

February 22: Franchise/Transition Player designation period

The first day any NFL offseason action can go down, February 22 marks the start of the window for teams to place franchise tags or transition tags on their free agent players.

The difference between the franchise tag and the transition tag is simple: “The transition designation is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position — as opposed to top five for the franchise tag.”

CBS Sports’ Joel Corry listed free agent TE Dalton Schultz as one of the most likely players to be hit with one of these designations, and the franchise tag for the position is expected to be around $10.9 million.

The tag window closes on March 8.

March 1: Scouting Combine (and illegal tampering period)

The seven-day process starts where a couple hundred draft candidates are poked and prodded, tested on an even playing field so that all 32 NFL teams can start to finalize their draft boards.

Also taking place, illegal negotiations between free agents’ agents and club executives. Most of the groundwork for future signings once the window opens take place during the combine. It’s illegal because technically the players are still under contract with their old club who has exclusive negotiating rights.

It’s circumvented because things are discussed under the guise of the parties talking about players who are on the current team and represented by said agency.

March 14: Legal Tampering Window begins

Clubs are allowed to negotiate with other team’s free agents, but they can’t sign the deals they agree to because… the NFL is just weird.

March 16: 2022 NFL league year/free agency begins (4 p.m. EST)

With over 20 Cowboys’ set to hit the open market and with limited cap space, the upcoming frenzy that is free agency is shaping up to be an incredibly interesting and important one for a Dallas squad looking to improve on their 2021 results.

Notable upcoming unrestricted free agents in Dallas include; WR Michael Gallup, DE Randy Gregory, Schultz, S Jayron Kearse, G Connor Williams, WR Cedrick Wilson, LB Leighton Vander Esch, and P Bryan Anger.

April 4: Start of offseason workouts for teams with new head coaches

NFL clubs with a new head coach will begin offseason programs in the first week of April.

It may not be likely that the Cowboys begin on this day in 2022, as team executive vice president Stephen Jones showed confidence in Mike McCarthy returning for a third season. However, during his weekly radio spot with 105.3 The Fan, Dallas owner and GM Jerry Jones was non-committal about the future of his coaching staff. Should the Joneses move on from McCarthy following a disappointing playoff loss, the team would begin training together April 4 with a new head coach.

April 18: Start of offseason workouts for all teams without a head coaching change

The start of offseason workouts for most NFL teams, including the Cowboys barring a head coaching move.

April 22: Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams

While the Cowboys an abundance of free agents, the vast majority are unrestricted, with LB Luke Gifford being the teams only true restricted free agent.

LB Francis Bernard and OL Mitch Hyatt are both ERFA, or exclusive rights free agents. To retain an ERFA the Cowboys just have to extend a qualifying offer (a contract at the league minimum) to the player, and he is then unable to negotiate with another team.

April 27: Last day for teams to match offer sheets for restricted free agents

Should Dallas offer contracts to any restricted free agents, that player’s current team has just five days to match that offer sheet, and the same goes for the Cowboys with the aforementioned Gifford.

April 28 - April 30: 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, NV

The pinnacle of the offseason for football fans, the NFL Draft has become a three-day spectacle, and more than just the main source of new talent into the league.

They have their regrets, just like every other team, but for the most part of the past decade the Cowboys have drafted well. Some of VP of Player Personnel Will McClay and company recent draft successes include Micah Parsons a year ago, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in 2020, and Dak Prescott in the fourth round in 2016, just to name a few. McClay, who has been with the Cowboys since 2009, signed a new contract agreement recently, keeping the sought after elevator with in Dallas with his first and only NFL team.

