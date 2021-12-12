2022 offensive lineman with Vols’ opportunity commits to in-state school
Ian Poe announced Dec. 6 he received an opportunity with the Vols as a preferred walk-on.
Poe announced Sunday he has committed to Austin Peay.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is from Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.
Heupel and Tennessee will continue to add future Vols to its roster during the upcoming early signing period.
The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
