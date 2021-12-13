2022 offensive lineman Gus Hill commits to Tennessee
2022 offensive line prospect Gus Hill announced his commitment to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on Monday.
Hill received a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Vols on Oct. 17.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Tennessee will continue to add future Vols this week during the early signing period. The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
