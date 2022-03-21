Welcome to Pro Hockey Talk’s 2022 NHL Trade Deadline live blog. There’s already been a flurry of action in the past few days, but some names are still out there who could potentially be on the move before 3 p.m. ET today. Read on for news and analysis.

9 a.m. ET – We have one deal and it’s a minor one. The Penguins have acquired Nathan Beaulieu from the Jets for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. The defenseman has a $1.25 million cap hit and has been on long-term injured reserve since March 9. According to the Penguins, he will remain on LTIR.

9:05 a.m. ET – While the Coyotes are in seller mode, one piece who will be sticking around is Karel Vejmelka. The 25-year-old netminder from Czechia has been a bright spot in a down year for the franchise. In 36 games this season he has a .916 5-on-5 save percentage

It’s a three-year, $8.175 million extension. Vejmelka is now one of five Coyotes signed through the 2024-25 NHL season joining Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Dysin Mayo, and Jakob Chychrun.

Chychrun, of course, could be on the move today. His contract expires after the 2024-25 season and carries a $4.6 million salary cap hit. While there’s plenty of interest in the 23-year-old blue liner, unless a GM knocks Bill Armstrong’s socks off, this might end up being a summer trade.

8:50 a.m. ET – Well, that was quite a busy 48 hours. Claude Giroux is now a Panther; Hampus Lindholm is a Bruin for the next eight years; Mark Giordano is shoring up the Maple Leafs’ blue line;

There’s still more to come! While some big names are on the move, there are others that could be changing teams before today’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Phil Kessel, Jakob Chychrun, Justin Braun, Rickard Rakell, Marc-Andre Fleury, Max Domi, Conor Garland, and Paul Stastny are a few players who may end the day wearing a different jersey. We’ll be here throughout the day to track the trades and provide analysis on news and rumors.

