2022 NHL free agency live: Latest rumors, news, buzz and contracts on Day 1

2022 NHL free agency live blog: Latest rumors, news and contracts on Day 1

NHL free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, and the 2022 class of players is pretty deep at every position.

The top player on the market is Johnny Gaudreau, who ranked third in scoring last season with 115 points for the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau informed the Flames on Tuesday night that he will not be returning to Calgary. So, we know of at least one superstar player who is set to change teams in the coming days.

2022 NHL free agents: Ranking best available players by position

Salary cap space has been hard to come by of late. According to CapFriendly, half the league's teams have less than $10 million in room under the cap entering Wednesday. It's possible that we see some trades by teams looking to open up cap space to sign a free agent.

Keep it right here with our free agency live blog for the latest news, rumors and contract details on Day 1.

8:52 a.m.: The Oilers are getting a new goalie, per ESPN.

8:34 a.m.: The rumors keep rolling in.

Back to hockey. Unless something shifts, all indications suggest Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Good player who will likely command $5 mil + on a 4-6 year term. Weâ€™ll soon find out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

MacKenzie Weegar rumours to Ottawa and elsewhere continue to drift. However, the Panthers and Weegar continue discussions on an extension. Decisions to be made. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Hearing that Carolina and Dallas kept grinding away in trade talks with San Jose regarding Brent Burns last night. Letâ€™s see where that goes today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

8 a.m. ET: Let's begin with a roundup of rumors from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, involving Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane.

All signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners to land UFA star Claude Giroux when the market opens today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Evgeni Malkin contract breakdown:



Year 1, $4M salary plus $4M signing bonus ($8M total)

Year 2, $6M salary

Year 3, $5.6M salary

Year 4, $1M salary plus $3.8M signing bonus ($4.8M total)



Plus FULL no-move clause throughout the deal @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Hearing that Ondrej Palat has decided to test the open market Wednesday. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022