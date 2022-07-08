2022 NHL draft, Rounds 2-7: Live updates from Montreal

Wondering when, where and how to watch the first round of the 2022 NHL draft? Look no further as we follow all the night's picks.

The Detroit Red Wings pick No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round. Last year, the Wings selected Simon Edvinsson (No. 6) and Sebastian Cossa (No. 15) in Round 1.

The top three projected picks are Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. So Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will have to look elsewhere when the Wings are on the clock — unless of course he wants to trade up.

Yzerman is a busy man these days, after hiring Derek Lalonde to be the latest head coach. As our Helene St. James writes, Lalonde's job is to look at the postseason, not prospects, but if all goes well, Lalonde will have led the Wings to many wins when the 2022 top pick meets the coach in Detroit.

Without further adieu, let's see who's picked when:

2022 NHL draft

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday

TV: ESPN on Thursday; NHL Network on Friday

Live updates

