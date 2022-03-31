2022 NFL win totals: How Patriots' number compares to every AFC team

2022 NFL win totals: Will Patriots go over or under this number? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots won 10 games last season as they returned to the NFL playoffs and nearly caught the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division title.

It was a positive step forward for the Patriots after missing the postseason in 2020.

Building on that success will be a tough task in 2022. The Patriots have yet to make any substantial improvements in free agency or the trade market. The majority of New England's most impactful signings have been bringing back its own free agents.

Complicating matters for the Patriots is the fact that several of their rivals in the AFC have made meaningful upgrades to their rosters over the offseason. This list includes the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts -- all teams that finished below the Patriots in the standings and missed the playoffs last season.

Patriots Talk: Robert Kraft keeps the heat turned up at NFL owners meetings | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

So, how many games should we expect the Patriots to win next season?

Well, oddsmakers have begun rolling out their first NFL win total numbers for the 2022 campaign. The Patriots' number is 8.5, via PointsBet.

Here are the win totals from PointsBet for every AFC team:

Buffalo Bills: 11.5

Kansas City Chiefs: 10.5

Denver Broncos: 10.5

Los Angeles Chargers: 10.5

Baltimore Ravens: 9.5

Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5

Indianapolis Colts: 9.5

Tennessee Titans: 9.5

Las Vegas Raiders: 8.5

Miami Dolphins: 8.5

New England Patriots: 8.5

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5

New York Jets: 5.5

Houston Texans: 4.5

Cleveland Browns: Number not available

Based on the amount of teams ahead of the Patriots in the new win total numbers, it's no surprise that New England is also a +120 favorite (on PointsBet) to miss the playoffs next season. The Patriots should be in the mix for a wild card berth in 2022, but given the amount of teams around them that have improved, it wouldn't be a shock if New England falls just outside the final playoff picture.

Story continues

But for the Patriots to hit the "under" on their 8.5 win total number, they'll have to finish next season with a losing record -- something the franchise has endured only once (7-9 in 2020) since 2000.

If the Patriots are looking for bulletin board material, posting these AFC win totals in the locker room wouldn't be a bad idea.