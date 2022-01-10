2022 NFL wild-card weekend schedule: Times, dates, matchups for opening round of postseason

The NFL’s wild-card weekend is set and although the Eagles knew their opponent, the team now has a date and time for this huge matchup.

The NFL just announced the entire wild card weekend schedule and Philadelphia will match up with Tampa Bay on Sunday, January 16, at 1:00 p.m. EST, on FOX.

Here’s the entire schedule for the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend schedule.

AFC: Saturday 4:30 PM (ET) 5 (Las Vegas/New England) at 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)



Depending on the outcome of the Raiders matchup with the Chargers, either Las Vegas or New England will travel to Cincinnati to face the upstart Bengals n Saturday.

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 (Los Angeles Chargers/New England) at 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

The Patriots will be on the road, and at this time, it’s about whether they’ll travel to face the Bengals or get a nice rematch with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

NFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Philadelphia at 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes)

It’ll be a nice temperature and perfect weather as Philadelphia looks to take the reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 San Francisco at 3 Dallas (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

In a rivalry renewed, the Cowboys and 49ers will match up in an intriguing NFC showdown in Dallas on Sunday.

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 7 (Las Vegas/Pittsburgh) at 2 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

In a matchup that could feature 2 gunslinging quarterbacks, either the Steelers or Raiders will travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Arizona at 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)



In the NFL’s first Monday Wild Card matchup, the NFC West will have two of the NFL’s top teams meet for the third time with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to face Aaron Donald and the NFC West champion Rams.

