2022 NFL Week 2 Sunday: Live updates from Steelers vs. Patriots, Saints vs. Buccaneers and more

The NFL's Week 2 Sunday schedule is here with a mix of intriguing inter- and intra-division matchups.

In the early slate, the bulk of the country without games in their local markets will see the CBS broadcast Patriots at Steelers, while FOX will show most markets Buccaneers at Saints. In the late window FOX has both 4:05 p.m. kickoffs with the Falcons at Rams being shown in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Boston markets and Seahawks at 49ers airing in the Bay Area and Pacific Northwest. CBS will air Bengals at Cowboys to any markets without a local game in the late window.

Sunday's early slate

Patriots at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Dolphins at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Jets at Browns, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Commanders at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Sunday's late slate

Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Texans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Bengals at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats

Falcons at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats

Sunday Night Football

Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC | Live stats