2022 NFL trade deadline winners, losers: 49ers completely shake up backfield

49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season.

Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.

Now that the dust has settled, it's time to name winners and losers from one of the more memorable trade deadlines in NFL history:

Winner: NFL fans

Did anyone accomplish a single task at work Tuesday?

Chaos-filled trade deadlines usually are reserved for other sports. MLB teams make up for offseason mistakes by trading a haul of teenage prospects for 35-year-old relievers. Disgruntled NBA stars use the trade deadline for one last push out of town.

But the NFL? Nah. Tuesday was out of pocket. There were 10 -- yes, ten -- trades on Tuesday alone involving 14 different teams.

Football fans didn't need a 17th regular-season game. But a drama-filled trade deadline? Now we're talking.

The Chicago Bears sold at the deadline, trading away defensive studs Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, but they did make one move that confirms the front office believes in quarterback Justin Fields.

Finally.

Chicago traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for wide receiver Chase Claypool, a former second-rounder who found himself in the backseat of the Steelers' passing attack behind Diontae Johnson and the up-and-coming George Pickens.

Fields, the No. 11 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, entered the season with plenty of question marks. But he's shown enough as a dual-threat playmaker this season where it's fathomable to imagine him living up to the Quarterback of the Future billing that has haunted many Bears quarterbacks of the past.

Yet, the Bears probably realized, it's impossible for them to effectively evaluate Fields' future in the Windy City when he's throwing to -- *checks notes* -- Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown as his top receivers.

Claypool needed a fresh start. Fields needed a competent target.

If the Bears didn't believe in the Ohio State product, they would have continued to recoup draft capital it took to trade up and select him.

Perhaps the strangest trade of the day -- nay, of the year -- was the Jacksonville Jaguars acquiring receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons for two conditional draft picks.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games last year. He can apply for reinstatement after this season, and could be in a Jaguars uniform this time next year.

If Ridley signs with Jacksonville for the long term and rediscovers his No. 1 receiver talent he displayed in Atlanta, the Jaguars' bet will pay dividends for their young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

When tight end T.J. Hockenson woke up Tuesday morning, his team had one win.

By lunchtime, he had six.

The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) traded second- and third-round picks to the Detroit Lions (1-6) for the tight end and two future fourths.

Minnesota now has an elite talent at every offensive skill position -- receiver Justin Jefferson, running back Dalvin Cook and Hockenson at tight end. And don't you dare forget about fullback C.J. Ham.

Like Theon Grayjoy in Season 2 of "Game of Thrones," Hockenson went from the cellar to the very top of the North. NFC North, that is.

The Green Bay Packers continued their longstanding tradition of refusing to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers weapons at receiver.

The offseason? Traded away Davante Adams. The draft? Used both first-round picks on defensive players. (Yet again). The trade deadline? Left on read.

Rodgers has been vocally critical of his teammates this season as Green Bay has struggled out of the gate to a 3-4 record.

Rodgers can't be happy. But Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson surely enjoyed the Packers' trade-deadline disappearing act.

Winner: Mike McDaniel

In case you didn't hear, the Miami Dolphins have pushed their chips to the middle of the table. They're all in.

Miami acquired star pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a fifth-round pick for first- and fourth-round selections, as well as running back Chase Edmonds, in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins also brought in Jeff Wilson Jr., who played for Mike McDaniel for four seasons in San Francisco while the coach was an assistant on Kyle Shanahan's staff.

McDaniel's offense features two of the fastest players in football -- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle -- and now, pair of old Bay Area pals in Wilson and Raheem Mostert leading the running game. His defense, which ranks in the bottom-half of the NFL, now has an elite pass-rushing threat.

Loser: Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson reuniting with his former coach McDaniel in Miami is a nice storyline, but did it really benefit the former undrafted back?

Following Elijah Mitchell's knee injury in Week 1, Wilson was by and large the 49ers' lead man in the backfield. He led the team in carries and rushing yards in San Francisco's next six games until the 49ers opened up the playbook Sunday for the recently acquired Christian McCaffrey, which resulted in a rare three-touchdown triple crown.

In Miami, Wilson joins a crowded backfield with former 49ers teammate Mostert leading the bunch.

There will be opportunities in South Beach, as Edmonds' 52 touches in eight games are heading to Denver. But Wilson now needs to learn a new offense in a matter of weeks before hitting free agency this winter.

Winner: 49ers

San Francisco won the trade deadline 11 days before Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline.

The 49ers shelled out four future draft picks for the star running back McCaffrey, which already looks brilliant after his historic three-score performance helped San Francisco sweep the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Just what does No. 23 add to the 49ers' offense?

The biggest knock on Jimmy Garoppolo's game is his reluctancy to throw the football downfield. Well, now, Garoppolo's check-down passes to McCaffrey have the potential to be as thrilling as 50-yard deep ball.

He's an electric safety net for Garoppolo, and a nightmare for opposing defenses tasked with stopping "CMC," Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

