2022 NFL trade deadline tracker: Live updates, rumors and completed deals

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days.

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Another AFC team to watch is the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have been receiving trade calls on some of their veteran wideouts, including Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Jabrill Peppers reportedly have drawn interest around the league as well.

New England also could be a buyer Tuesday because it still has a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card team.

The Buffalo Bills have a Super Bowl-caliber team and need to upgrade at running back. They've been linked to Christian McCaffrey (before he went to the 49ers) and Alvin Kamara.

Keep it right here for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.

11:20 a.m.: The Bears reportedly have interest in Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

11:15 a.m. ET: Let's get caught up on the latest rumors from Tuesday morning.

Sources: The #Commanders are expected to release cornerback William Jackson III if there's no trade partner by the deadline. Teams have called on Jackson but no trade has materialized and the back injury was also believed to be a factor. Jackson signed a $40.5M deal in 2021. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 1, 2022