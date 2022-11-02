2022 NFL trade deadline takeaways: All the biggest moves, and how they impact Eagles

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline was the most active and historic day in league history, with 12 trades made on Tuesday leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Prior to Tuesday, two big moves were already made after Carolina sent Christian McCaffery to San Francisco and Robert Quinn moved from Chicago to Philadelphia

Blockbuster deals were made, with the Vikings looking to keep pace with the Eagles by going out and acquiring pass-catching tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions.

Here are takeaways and observations from the moves with notes on how it impacts Philadelphia moving forward.

49ers nab Christian McCaffrey

These two teams appear to be on a likely collision course in the NFC, with the Cowboys and Vikings having some say as well.

An already dynamic offense just got more explosive with the addition of the former Panthers star.

Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

Chicago is without talent for now, but they’ll have a boatload of draft picks over the next two years and a $100 million in salary cap space.

LB A.J. Klein

2023 second-round pick

2023 fifth-round pick

Bears acquire Chase Claypool

Philadelphia will face Claypool for the second time this season after the Bears acquired the athletic wide receiver.

Falcons deal suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Once a potential trade target for the Eagles, the suspended Ridley is headed to Jacksonville to join Doug Pederson’s improving franchise.

Bills add RB Nyheim Hines from Colts

Hines is headed to Buffalo in a trade that’ll see Indianapolis receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Hines has recorded 224 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in seven games played this year, and the Eagles miss out on a dual-threat pass-catching running back.

