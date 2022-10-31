2022 NFL trade deadline: Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers' roster is 'set'

Shanahan believes 49ers' roster is 'set' at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers might have changed the course of their season two weeks ago with the deal that brought running back Christian McCaffrey back to the Bay Area.

With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday at 1 p.m., coach Kyle Shanahan believes the 49ers probably will not make any other moves.

“I think we’re pretty set,” Shanahan said Monday on a conference call with reporters. “But we’d listen to a call on anybody.

“We’re never not going to listen to people, but I’d be surprised if anything goes down, but until the deadline, we’re always listening.”

The 49ers will have a light work day on Tuesday before Shanahan dismisses the team until next Monday. After the bye week, the 49ers will return to action Sunday, Nov. 13, for a primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers added a huge piece to their roster on Oct. 20 with the trade for McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

The 49ers gave up second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round selection in 2024, to acquire McCaffrey.

The trade paid dividends on Sunday, as McCaffrey had a game for the ages in the 49ers’ 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

McCaffrey became only the fourth player since the 1970 NFL merger — and the first in franchise history — to score touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing in the same game.

The 49ers do not feel any pressure to make a trade for any other veteran players. The club should be bolstered in the second half of the with the returns of such currently unavailable players as Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk, Elijah Mitchell, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair.

