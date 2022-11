2022 NFL starting quarterback touchdown leaders

QB reports

Week 10 games around the NFL have ended, with the Monday Night matchup remaining before we head to Week 11. Currently, two of the league’s quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more TD passes, both hailing from the AFC.

Who is on the top of the list?

Here are the current top 10 touchdown pass leaders, listed in descending order…

t-10. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Touchdown Passes: 11

t-10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Touchdown Passes: 11

t-10. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints

Touchdown Passes: 11

t-9. Kyler Murray, Arizon Cardinals

Touchdown Passes: 12

t-9. Marcus Mariotta

Touchdown Passes: 12

t-9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Touchdown Passes: 12

t-9. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Touchdown Passes: 12

t-9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Touchdown Passes: 12

t-8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Touchdown Passes: 13

t-8. Derek Carr

Touchdown Passes: 13

t-7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Touchdown Passes: 14

t-7. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Touchdown Passes: 14

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Touchdown Passes: 15

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Touchdown Passes: 16

t-4. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Touchdown Passes: 17

t-4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Touchdown Passes: 17

t-3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Touchdown Passes: 18

t-3. Joe Burrow, Cincinatti Bengals

Touchdown Passes: 18

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Touchdown Passes: 20

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kanas City Chiefs

Touchdown Passes: 25

