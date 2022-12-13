2022 NFL season is one of huge pendulum swings

It’s been a wild NFL season of huge pendulum swings in 2022.

Several teams are really up or really down in the NFC this season.

The Commanders started their season winning the opener over the Jaguars but then dropped four consecutive games. At 1-4, they narrowly escaped Chicago with a 12-7 win. Though they lost quarterback Carson Wentz to a broken finger, the Commanders with Taylor Heinicke behind center are 5-1-1, raising their record to 7-5-1.

The Giants are also 7-5-1; however, they are trending downward because they began the season 6-1. Thus, they are 1-4-1 in their last six games. They still have games with Washington, Philadelphia and Minnesota remaining.

Hard to believe, but the 49ers were actually 4-4 six weeks ago. Now the 49ers have put together five consecutive wins, are 9-4 and their rookie quarterback Brock Purdy looks like a huge find for the team in last year’s final round.

The Lions entered the season having accumulated double-digit loss seasons the last four consecutive seasons. After defeating the Commanders (36-27) in week two, the Lions proceeded to lose five straight, falling to 1-6. But the Lions have now won five of their last six, only losing a very close, competitive Thanksgiving Day battle to the Bills (28-25).

The Panthers were 1-5, they have fired head coach Matt Rhule, have traded Christian McCaffrey, released Baker Mayfield and yet, the Panthers are 5-8, still alive, having accomplished a huge 30-24 road win in Seattle.

On the other side of the coin, consider the defending NFC and Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were 3-3, and then the bottom fell out, and they dropped six straight games. Hard to believe a single returning player or coach thought in training camp, they could potentially lose six straight games.

With four weeks remaining, don’t be surprised when more surprises occur.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire