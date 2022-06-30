2022 NFL Season: Key dates to know ahead of September 8 kickoff game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch the season opener as well as key dates to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Season including the Hall of Fame Game which takes place on Thursday, August 4 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 8:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Key Dates ahead of the 2022 NFL Season:

June 14-16: Mandatory Minicamp

July 15: Franchise Tag Deadline

July 18: Training Camp begins (click here to find the start dates for all 32 teams)

August 4: Hall of Fame Game – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

August 11-14: NFL Preseason – Weekend One

August 18-22: NFL Preseason – Weekend Two

August 25-28: NFL Preseason – Weekend Three

September 8: NFL Season Kickoff – Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams

How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

When : Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 NFL Season Kickoff – How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams:

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When: Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

