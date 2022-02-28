2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Wide receivers the Bears should be watching

The NFL draft season is officially upon us, and it’s set to kick off with the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The Bears have a plethora of needs and currently just five draft selections to work with, which doesn’t give new general manager Ryan Poles a lot of wiggle room.

But one of Chicago’s biggest needs is wide receiver, as Darnell Mooney is the only wideout currently on the roster that’s guaranteed a roster spot at this point. The Bears need to surround quarterback Justin Fields with plenty of weapons — in free agency and the NFL draft — and there are some intriguing prospects coming out of the draft.

Here’s a look at 10 wide receivers the Bears should be watching at the NFL Combine this week:

David Bell, Purdue

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

David Bell has been a name linked to the Bears in numerous mock drafts, and for good reason. He projects as a second-round prospect, and he would be a great get for Poles with Pick 39. While Bell doesn’t possess elite speed, he is a great route runner, has the ability to make defenders miss and has been consistent throughout his career.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Christian Watson is another name that’s been linked to the Bears during mock drafts. Watson possesses some impressive athleticism, speed, length and size with good hands that makes him a dangerous deep threat. But he does have limited experience during his time at North Dakota State, which could cause some teams to be more cautious, as well as some drop issues.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

USA Today Sports

Let’s be real, Chris Olave would be a dream target for the Bears, as it would reunite Fields with his college teammate. And we saw how that’s worked for the Bengals with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Olave has the speed and burst that would make him a dangerous threat at the NFL level, along with great hands and his ability to create separation. A lot would have to happen for Olave to fall to Pick 39, but it’s not impossible.

Story continues

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams is considered one of, if not the, best wide receivers in the entire NFL draft. Williams was one of college football’s biggest deep threats, and he projects to be the same at the NFL level. But Williams’ ACL injury leaves a huge question mark heading into the draft, where he could fall. Still, outside of trading up, which doesn’t seem likely, the Bears don’t have a shot at Williams.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jahan Dotson is one of the best deep threats in this draft class, and he has the kind of impressive athletic ability that has some believing he could become the next Tyreek Hill. Dotson possesses elite speed, impressive hands and is the kind of explosive playmaker that should entice NFL teams. He’s projected to go in the bottom half of the first round, but perhaps he could fall to Round 2.

George Pickens, Georgia

2022 NFL Mock Draft

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK/Athens Banner-Herald

There are some question marks surrounding George Pickens heading into the NFL draft, and he could be either one of the biggest breakouts or biggest busts in this draft class. He has an impressive skillset, including natural receiving talent, impressive hands and runs beautiful routes. But Pickens is still recovering from an ACL injury, and there have been some questions about his behavior that teams will have to consider.

John Metchie, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

While Jameson Williams has emerged as one of the top wideouts in the NFL draft, his teammate John Metchie is also someone who’s impressed. Metchie is fast and explosive, possesses good hands and is a potential big-time playmaker. While he’s not great in contested situations, he’s someone who has the potential to be an impressive deep threat at the NFL level.

Drake London, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Drake London is considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL draft, which was helped by a dominating 2021 season. While he doesn’t have elite speed, he still has the ability to be an impressive deep threat at the NFL level. During his time at USC, he dominated the competition even facing double coverage on a consistent basis. There’s no way the Bears have a shot at him, but he’ll be an intriguing prospect to watch at the Combine nonetheless.

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY

Justyn Ross was once considered a future top-10 draft selection, but he’s since been limited by injuries that are big question marks heading into the draft. Ross has elite talent as a slot receiver, including great hands, an excellent catch radius and runs impressive routes. But there were questions about his speed even before a congenital fusion and a bulging disk sidelined him for all of 2020. But the good news for Chicago is he’s expected to fall to round 2 or 3.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Skyy Moore is a prospect that’s flown under-the-radar for some time, but that’s changed heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Moore has elite speed, great hands and is an excellent route runner. But Moore hasn’t faced top competition at the college level and he doesn’t have ideal size. Still, the skillset is there for him to become a deep threat at the pro level. He’s someone who could be there for the Bears in the third round.

