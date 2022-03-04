2022 NFL Scouting Combine Performance Tracker









With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine underway, fans are looking to find out which prospects are posting the most impressive workouts in Indianapolis.

Throughout the course of the combine, this tracker will provide updates on which players are topping out in various workouts at their respective positions.

With performances affecting players' draft stocks throughout the week, some light analysis will also be touched on, as we look to better understand where these players could go in the upcoming NFL Draft.

40-Yard Dash

Quarterbacks

1. Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati): 4.52

2. E.J. Perry (Brown): 4.65

3. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh): 4.73

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was the odds on favorite to be the fastest quarterback at the combine, but opted to not run. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder added a nice boost to his draft stock with a 4.52 40-yard dash, that eclipses those posted by guys like Cam Newton (4.59) and Russell Wilson (4.55). Viewed by some as the fourth or fifth best quarterback in this year's draft, Ridder will enter the league as one of the faster quarterbacks and will move up some team's draft boards.

Wide Receivers

1. Tyquan Thornton (Baylor): 4.28

2. Velus Jones (Tennessee): 4.31

3. Calvin Austin (Memphis): 4.32

Neither Tyquan Thornton or Velus Jones are viewed as top receiver prospects, but we've seen speed do crazy things to NFL teams (Raiders). Calvin Austin is ranked as the 110th best player in PFF.com's 2022 Big Board, and confirmed his elite speed with a time of 4.32. Austin posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his last two years at Memphis. Measuring at 5-foot-8, 170-pounds, Austin is an undersized receiver, but won't be overlooked after his combine performance.

Tight Ends

1. Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland): 4.52

2. Jelani Woods (Virginia): 4.61

3. Grant Calcaterra (SMU): 4.62

Chigoziem Okonkwo entered the combine as an under the radar player who is now firmly on the map with his 4.52 40-yard dash. Both Jelani Woods and Grant Calcaterra ranked inside PFF.com's top-250 players in this year's draft, and impressed with solid times as well. Last season at Virginia, Woods posted a receiving line of 44-598-8 and averaged 12.8 yards per reception in his career.





Vertical Jump

Quarterbacks

1. Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati): 36.0"

2. E.J. Perry (Brown): 34.5"

3. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh): 33.5"

Interestingly enough, Ridder, Perry and Pickett ranked top-three in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps. In the same order that is being displayed here. In addition to being fast, Ridder cemented himself as a well-rounded athlete that has speed and explosiveness. Brown quarterback E.J. Perry was in need of a strong combine after hailing from a lesser-known school, and displayed enough athleticism to at least catch the attention of scouts. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein suggests that Perry still has to improve on his mechanics and consistency to succeed at the next level.

Wide Receivers

1. Alec Pierce (Cincinnati): 40.5"

2. Isaiah Weston (Northern Iowa): 40.0"

3. Calvin Austin (Memphis): 39.0"

4. Ty Fryfogle (Indiana): 39.0"

5. Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame): 39.0"

Calvin Austin popped in several areas of the combine, with his vert only adding to his draft stock. Cincinnati's Alec Pierce made some noise, despite not finishing with a top 40-time (4.41) in a wildly fast draft class. At 6-foot-3, 211-pounds, Pierce has great height and speed for a receiver, and further impressed with the best vertical of the class. Some interesting comps have emerged for Pierce following his performance. Norther Iowa's Isaiah Weston his similar size (6'3.5/214) to Pierce and ran a 4.42.

Tight Ends

1. Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina): 36.0"

2. Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland): 35.5"

3. Curtis Hodges (Arizona State): 34.5"

4. Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State): 34.5"

Unfortunately, Coastal Carolina product Isaiah Likely didn't participate in the 40-yard dash, but he displayed good burst with the best vertical leap of his group. Likely only participated in the vertical and the 20-yard shuttle (4.57) but should add to his draft stock if he posts a solid 40-time at his pro day to compliment his explosiveness. Chigoziem Okonkwo excelled in the vertical as well, which was the only other form of athletic testing he participated in. Curtis Hodges displayed great explosiveness, but ran the second-slowest 40-time of all tight ends with a 4.85.

Three Cone Drill

Quarterbacks

1. E.J. Perry (Brown): 6.85

2. Jack Coan (Notre Dame): 6.95

3. Skylar Thompson (Kansas State): 7.00

E.J. Perry proved himself as a great athlete in several areas, and posted the best three cone time of any quarterback in the class. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and Skylar Thompson followed closely behind, but neither of these three players are viewed as future NFL starters. For what it's worth, Coan is ranked 231st on PFF.com's 2022 Big Board, but will need to impress in camp to make an NFL roster. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Perry was the most athletic quarterback at the combine.

Wide Receivers

1. Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame): 6.71

2. Bo Melton (Rutgers): 6.98

3. Jalen Nailor (Michigan State): 7.03

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projects each of these receivers as a "average backup or special-teamer" in their respective profiles. With that being said, Austin has good size at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, and also ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Austin finished 2021 with a receiving line of 48-888-7, and boasts one of the top vertical jumps. Bo Melton paired a good three cone with a 4.34 40-yard dash, and could prove to be an under the radar prospect after playing for a Rutgers team that struggled in passing each of the last two seasons. Jalen "Speedy" Nailor had a strong three cone, but didn't live up to his nickname with a 4.5 40-time.

Tight Ends

1. Austin Allen (Nebraska): 7.00

2. Chase Allen (Iowa State): 7.03

3. Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin): 7.03

4. Greg Dulcich (UCLA): 7.05

Of the tight ends in this group, Jake Ferguson and Greg Dulcich are most likely to enjoy an extended stay in the NFL. Ferguson had a sold three cone drill but ran just a 4.81 40-yard dash and had the third-worst vertical. Dulcich strung together a solid combine overall (4.69 40-yard dash), which was to be expected for a player who posted a receiving line of 68-1242-10 over his last two seasons while averaging a ridiculous 18.3 YPR over that span. When we look back on this draft class in a few years, nobody would be surprised if Dulchich proved to be one of the better tight ends of his group.