2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Matthew Butler by the numbers

The 2022 NFL scouting combine is taking place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler is taking part in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman recorded 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks during the 2021 season as a super senior.

Butler appeared in 53 games, starting 26 contests, for the Vols from 2017-21. He totaled 152 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks, three pass deflections and forced two fumbles during his Tennessee career.

He came to Tennessee from Garner Magnet High School in Garner, North Carolina.

Below are official results from Butler at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

40-yard dash: 5.00

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bench press: 17 reps

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Vertical jump: 32.00''

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Broad jump: 9'4''

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) is measured during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3-cone drill: 7.89

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

20-yard shuttle: 4.81

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (DL02) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

