2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia defenders dominate Day 3
The third day of on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featured an athletic group of defensive linemen, linebackers and edge defenders, but the national champs took it over.
On the heels of their dominant run through the college football season, the Georgia Bulldogs were well represented Saturday night in Indianapolis, thanks to some dominant performances from their top defensive prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class:
Dawgs won a title in Indy.
Then came back to take over the #NFLCombine. @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/GqY6bLdHFc
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@GeorgiaFootball LB Channing Tindall can jump out of the gym. 🐇 @Kingschan_
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NUVXmJhzTB
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
.@jordanxdavis99 and Devonte Wyatt are watching and waiting up for their @GeorgiaFootball teammates. 🥺
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ppgooFNBIT
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
From national champs to Combine standouts. 💪
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JiBDYGTQO6
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Speak it, believe it.@jordanxdavis99 recaps a fantastic #NFLCombine performance. @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/uyWsKegOKQ
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Is @GeorgiaFootball DL Travon Walker climbing up the @NFLDraft boards tonight?
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/L08zQOWfed
— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
Travon Walker is putting on a clinic out there. @44Ytw | @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/qgSLi4WIe5
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
10'3"@jordanxdavis99 is fun to watch.
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Q4lEZwF9l6
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Watch how quick @GeorgiaFootball DL Travon Walker changes direction. 👀
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/CFgJ3PxCK3
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
A 32" vert for @jordanxdavis99…
And he sticks the landing! 😂
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m2zdgTYXi2
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
That's love. @jordanxdavis99 🤝 @44Ytw pic.twitter.com/xbi4i2Xrg4
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
"It's a dream come true."
@GeorgiaFootball DT @jordanxdavis99 taking in the moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Lexaznso0V
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
All of Travon Walker's @GeorgiaFootball teammates ran up to him to congratulate him after his 4.59u. ❤️🥺
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JqyEFbBpto
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
The national champs are having a day. 🐶@GeorgiaFootball DL Travon Walker with a 4.6u flat. @44Ytw
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/EKL7YJsCT2
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Imagine being chased by this man. @jordanxdavis99
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/09pA0LqUor
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
These dudes are freaky athletes. @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Gl3Zd9lLmg
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Those poor dummies. 😭@jordanxdavis99 | @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/QhpvuXIqyc
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
JORDAN DAVIS OFFICIAL TIME: 4.78
WOW.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
This dude makes these drills look like nothing for a 341 lb man. 😤@jordanxdavis99 | @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BdYxqD2RWx
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
These @GeorgiaFootball boys are special.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/AMpRBkC8Hs
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Look at how quick he moves ‼️@jordanxdavis99 | @GeorgiaFootball
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ftdCmVZWxB
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
.@GeorgiaFootball DL Devonte Wyatt with a 4.8u?!
HE'S 304 POUNDS. 🤭
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/moWhdcBwzW
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
The legendary @johnnyrandle93 had to cool @jordanxdavis99 down after that run. 😂
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/u7kNEWu6yq
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
.@jordanxdavis99's phone has to be going off after that 4.82u.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/t64v1L9UA6
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
BIG MAN MOVIN.@GeorgiaFootball DL @jordanxdavis99 with an UNREAL 4.82u at 341 lbs. 😱
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aEVRSssbOC
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
