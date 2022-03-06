2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia defenders dominate Day 3

Luke Easterling
·3 min read

The third day of on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featured an athletic group of defensive linemen, linebackers and edge defenders, but the national champs took it over.

On the heels of their dominant run through the college football season, the Georgia Bulldogs were well represented Saturday night in Indianapolis, thanks to some dominant performances from their top defensive prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class:

1

1

Recommended Stories