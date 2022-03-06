2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia defenders dominate Day 3

The third day of on-field drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featured an athletic group of defensive linemen, linebackers and edge defenders, but the national champs took it over.

On the heels of their dominant run through the college football season, the Georgia Bulldogs were well represented Saturday night in Indianapolis, thanks to some dominant performances from their top defensive prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class:

Dawgs won a title in Indy. Then came back to take over the #NFLCombine. @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/GqY6bLdHFc — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

All of Travon Walker's @GeorgiaFootball teammates ran up to him to congratulate him after his 4.59u. ❤️🥺 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JqyEFbBpto — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

1

1