2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Cade Mays by the numbers

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is taking place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays is taking part in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He declared for the 2022 NFL draft in January following the Vols’ season.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Mays appeared in 10 games for Tennessee during the 2021 campaign. He played in seven contests during the 2020 season after transferring from Georgia.

Mays played in 25 games at Georgia, starting 18 contests, during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

He signed with Georgia after playing at Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

PHOTOS: Cade Mays at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Below are official results from Mays at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

40-yard dash: 5.24

40-yard dash: 5.24

Vertical jump: 26.00''

Vertical jump: 26.00''

Broad jump: 10'2''

Broad jump: 10'2''

3 cone drill: 7.57

3 cone drill: 7.57

20-yard shuttle: 4.71

20-yard shuttle: 4.71

