2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Alontae Taylor by the numbers

In this article:

The 2022 NFL scouting combine is taking place March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor is taking part in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

Taylor was clocked at 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His vertical jump was 34.5” and he recorded a 10’8” broad jump.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back appeared in 45 games for the Vols from 2018-21, totaling 162 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections and three forced fumbles.

He came to Tennessee from Coffee County Central High School in Manchester, Tennessee.

The NFL draft will take place April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.