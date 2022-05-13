Auburn offers lineman from class of 2025
The Tigers are looking towards the far future with this offer.
The Colts announced the signing of third-round choice Nick Cross. The safety’s signing of his four-year deal means the team now has signed five of eight draft picks. Fifth-round defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, sixth-round tight end Andrew Ogletree, sixth-round defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and seventh-round cornerback Rodney Thomas II signed their four-year deals earlier [more]
Now that Kayvon Thibodeaux has transcended concerns about his effort and effect, can he just be allowed to play football?
No league does ridiculous better. Just when you thought you’d catch a football breather, the NF of L decides to turn the dates and times your favorite team plays into just another Christmas Day.
What is the NFL trying to tell us about the Browns based on how they constructed the team's schedule? We discuss that and the Browns draft on Cover 2.
Cincinnati Bengals announce 2022 schedule
Steve Stricker holds the lead but John Daly won't be around for the weekend at the PGA Tour Champions major.
The Saudi fallout continues to rip apart golf’s landscape. It was announced on Friday night announced that Phil Mickelson will continue his break from the game and will not defend his USPGA title at Southern Hills next week.
No team in NFL history has faced a schedule like the Chiefs will play.
Brett Gardner received an offer to play this season for one of the Yankees division rivals.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction. Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji [more]
The Hick From French Lick HAD to take a shot at Magic Johnson here.
The 2022 NFL schedule is out, and some teams might be more thankful than others for how their regular-season slates were sequenced.
It took time for Draymond Green to realize how young Jonathan Kuminga is.
Can the Memphis Grizzlies win at Chase Center and force Game 7? Here's how we think Game 6 turns out
The annual Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid athletes in the world is populated by men. Its 2022 list shows […] The post Only men are 10 best-paid athletes. Lebron James is No. 2; see where Kevin Durant and Steph Curry landed appeared first on TheGrio.
Now, this is what we call a starting lineup. Sports Illustrated’s 2022 swimsuit issue may not hit stands until May […] The post WNBA stars stun in 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue appeared first on TheGrio.
In the Bellator 281 co-main event, Fabian Edwards snatched Lyoto Machida's consciousness – and also the biggest win of his career to date.
The Heat ended the Sixers' season Thursday night, and Jimmy Butler had a personal message for Joel Embiid after the big man was eliminated once again. By Adam Hermann
Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Steve Young revealed that he suffered severe separation anxiety that went undiagnosed well into his NFL playing days.
Stephen A. Smith applauds Nets GM Sean Marks for calling out Kyrie Irving.