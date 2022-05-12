2022 NFL schedule release: Live stream, how to watch, time, everything you need to know

The NFL schedule for the 2022 season will finally be revealed.

On Thursday, the league will formally unveil each 17-game schedule for all 32 franchises for the 2022 season in a three-hour show. While some games, including international series games and a Week 2 Monday night doubleheader, have been announced early, Thursday will be when fans can mark the calendars for their picks of the 272 games they most want to see.

Among the games certain to draw the most attention are a Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes duel when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs and a rematch of the thrilling 2021 AFC divisional round game between the Buffalo Bills at the Chiefs.

Here is everything you need to know about the release of the 2022 NFL schedule.

POWER RANKINGS: How 2022 draft altered NFL landscape heading into next season

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS: Team-by-team look at all 262 selections

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Sign up for our NFL newsletter now!

The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.

When will the release of the 2022 NFL schedule take place?

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released in a three-hour show on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The program will re-air for the West Coast audience at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT). Additional coverage will be available on ESPN2 in a separate two-hour program that also starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Before those programs start, however, at 6 p.m. ET, each NFL team will announce its first opponent of the 2022 season on their social media channels and official websites.

How can I live stream the release of the 2022 NFL schedule?

The NFL schedule release program on NFL Network can be streamed on NFL.com/watch or the NFL Mobile app. The one on ESPN2 can be streamed through the ESPN app, or on ESPN.com/watch. Streaming also available on FuboTV.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL 2022 schedule release: Live stream, TV, Time, how to watch reveal