2022 NFL schedule: Patriots to host this AFC rival in Week 3 home opener

The official announcement for the entire 2022 NFL regular season schedule is at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but several games have been revealed throughout the day.

The New England Patriots have already unveiled the date, time and opponent for their home opener at Gillette Stadium in Week 3. They will host one of their biggest AFC rivals -- the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots have won four of their last five matchups with the Ravens, including the last three played in Foxboro. The last meeting was Week 10 of the 2020 campaign when New England defeated Baltimore 23-17.

We also know the first two opponents on the Patriots' regular season schedule, which the team announced Thursday evening.

They will open in Miami against the rival Dolphins in Week 1, and then travel to Pittsburgh for a Week 2 game versus the Steelers. Both of those games are at 1 p.m.