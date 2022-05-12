2022 NFL schedule leak: Bears play three primetime games

Full list of Bears primetime games, per schedule leak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the Bears’ full 2022 regular season schedule leaked, courtesy Danny Parkins, fans can now make travel arrangements, see if they’ve got to work football into their Thanksgiving plans, or simply see when the team will take on the Packers. We also know when the Bears are going to play on the biggest stages, in primetime. So take a look at when you’ll have to stay up late to watch Justin Fields and co.

WEEK 2 AT GREEN BAY PACKERS - SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

After starting the 2021 campaign on SNF against the Rams, the league is putting the Bears back in the spotlight early in the season. Fields will try to get his first win against the Packers, and Eberflus, Poles and the rest of the new Bears get their first taste of the oldest rivalry in the NFL, too. Will they be embarrassed like they were in Week 1 last year? Or will the widespread changes have the team playing competitive football soon?

WEEK 6 VS. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS - THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

The Charles Leno revenge game. The former Bears left tackle has already expressed his excitement about coming back to Soldier Field. But all eyes will be on new Commanders QB Carson Wentz. The trade which sent him from Indianapolis to DC was one of the biggest head-scratchers this season. Bears fans will get a chance to see up close whether or not Wentz is able to turn things around in Washington. Or will this be Fields’ first win in primetime?

WEEK 7 AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

One week after playing on Thursday, the Bears play on Monday, giving them a mini bye of sorts. It’s also a matchup between two first-round QBs from the 2021 class. Mac Jones had the best season of all the first-round rookies last year, in part due to the entire Patriots system. Fields and the Bears will get an opportunity to show they’ve closed the gap, or maybe even Jones and the Pats.

If the leaks prove to be accurate, the Bears will only play those three primetime games, although the league could always flex them into more nationally televised games if they outperform their expectations. That’s a change, as the team was scheduled for at least four primetime games in each of the last four seasons.

