2022 NFL schedule: Houston Texans play Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs in 21st regular season

The opponents were known long ago, but now the Houston Texans’ complete 2022 schedule has been unveiled. The Texans now know the when and where for their 17 games of their 21st season in franchise history.

The action kicks off Week 1 when Houston hosts the Indianapolis Colts, which is also the first AFC South game of the season.

The Governor’s Cup between the Texans and the Dallas Cowboys is Week 14 at AT&T Stadium.

Houston’s season finale will also be against the Colts. The date, time, and network for that finale will be announced the closer to the Week 18 finale.

Here is the complete schedule, including TV networks.

Week 1, Sept. 11 — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans have not opened against the Colts since 2011.

Week 2, Sept. 18 — at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. CBS

Houston has not visited Denver since 2018.

Week 3, Sept. 25 — at Chicago Bears, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans last visited Soldier Field — with no fans — in 2020.

Week 4, Oct. 2 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Chargers lost to Houston in Week 16 last year.

Week 5, Oct. 9 — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans have not lost to the Jaguars since 2017.

Week 7, Oct. 23 — at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m. CBS

This will be the first time the Texans will face “Las Vegas.”

Week 8, Oct. 30 — vs. Tennessee Titans, 3:05 p.m. CBS

This is the first time since 2017 the Texans will open the Titans series at NRG Stadium.

Week 9, Nov. 3 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video

Houston has never beaten the Eagles, ever.

Week 10, Nov. 13 — at New York Giants, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans’ first ever game, preseason or otherwise, was the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Giants.

Week 11, Nov. 20 — vs. Washington, 12:00 p.m. FOX

This will be the first time Houston faces the Commanders.

Week 12, Nov. 27 — at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 p.m. CBS

Houston has not beaten the Dolphins since 2018.

Week 13, Dec. 4 — at Cleveland Browns, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Browns may have a familiar quarterback in this game.

Week 14, Dec. 11 — at Dallas Cowboys, 12:00 p.m. FOX

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Texans’ only wins against the Cowboys have come in prime time (2002, 2018).

Week 15, Dec. 18 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The Texans have not beaten the Chiefs since 2016.

Week 16, Dec. 24 — at Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. CBS

The last time Houston played the Titans on the road in December was 2019 and they won.

Week 17, Jan. 1 — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CBS

Houston has not been swept by the Jaguars since 2017.

Week 18, Jan. 7 or 8 — at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

The Texans last closed out against the Colts 2012.

