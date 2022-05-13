2022 NFL schedule: Houston Texans play Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs in 21st regular season
The opponents were known long ago, but now the Houston Texans’ complete 2022 schedule has been unveiled. The Texans now know the when and where for their 17 games of their 21st season in franchise history.
The action kicks off Week 1 when Houston hosts the Indianapolis Colts, which is also the first AFC South game of the season.
The Governor’s Cup between the Texans and the Dallas Cowboys is Week 14 at AT&T Stadium.
Houston’s season finale will also be against the Colts. The date, time, and network for that finale will be announced the closer to the Week 18 finale.
Here is the complete schedule, including TV networks.
Week 1, Sept. 11 — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Texans have not opened against the Colts since 2011.
Week 2, Sept. 18 — at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. CBS
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Houston has not visited Denver since 2018.
Week 3, Sept. 25 — at Chicago Bears, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
The Texans last visited Soldier Field — with no fans — in 2020.
Week 4, Oct. 2 — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 12:00 p.m. CBS
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
The Chargers lost to Houston in Week 16 last year.
Week 5, Oct. 9 — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texans have not lost to the Jaguars since 2017.
Week 7, Oct. 23 — at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m. CBS
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
This will be the first time the Texans will face “Las Vegas.”
Week 8, Oct. 30 — vs. Tennessee Titans, 3:05 p.m. CBS
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
This is the first time since 2017 the Texans will open the Titans series at NRG Stadium.
Week 9, Nov. 3 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video
(AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
Houston has never beaten the Eagles, ever.
Week 10, Nov. 13 — at New York Giants, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The Texans’ first ever game, preseason or otherwise, was the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Giants.
Week 11, Nov. 20 — vs. Washington, 12:00 p.m. FOX
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
This will be the first time Houston faces the Commanders.
Week 12, Nov. 27 — at Miami Dolphins, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Houston has not beaten the Dolphins since 2018.
Week 13, Dec. 4 — at Cleveland Browns, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Browns may have a familiar quarterback in this game.
Week 14, Dec. 11 — at Dallas Cowboys, 12:00 p.m. FOX
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
The Texans’ only wins against the Cowboys have come in prime time (2002, 2018).
Week 15, Dec. 18 — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 12:00 p.m. CBS
(AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
The Texans have not beaten the Chiefs since 2016.
Week 16, Dec. 24 — at Tennessee Titans, 12:00 p.m. CBS
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
The last time Houston played the Titans on the road in December was 2019 and they won.
Week 17, Jan. 1 — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00 p.m. CBS
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Houston has not been swept by the Jaguars since 2017.
Week 18, Jan. 7 or 8 — at Indianapolis Colts, TBD
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The Texans last closed out against the Colts 2012.
