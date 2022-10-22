2022 NFL schedule: Game-by-game predictions for the Vikings after the bye

Sitting at 5-1, the Minnesota Vikings have a real chance to make a run coming out of the bye week.

With a completely new coaching staff and scheme, the Vikings have a lot of room to grow.

Here are our predictions for the Vikings in each of their remaining games.

Week 8: Vikings vs Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the fourth quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021.

Cardinals Vs Vikings

Prediction: Win (6-1)

The Cardinals are incredibly inconsistent and the Vikings should be able to pressure Kyler Murray all game.

Week 9: Vikings @ Commanders

Oct 24, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (7-1)

This will be the first game that Kirk Cousins will play in Washington D.C. since he left the Commanders for the Vikings after the 2017 season. The Commanders will be without Carson Wentz, giving the Vikings a much easier path to victory

Week 10: Vikings @ Bills

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (7-2)

It would be great to see the Vikings get a big win in Buffalo, but the Bills are the best team in football. No shame in losing to the Bills.

Week 11: Vikings vs Cowboys

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) late in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss (7-3)

This will be a pivotal game for how the Vikings will be the rest of the season. If they can get past the stout Cowboys’ defense, they will be a legit threat in the NFC.

Story continues

Week 12: Vikings vs Patriots Thanksgiving Night

Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; AFC outside linebacker Jatthew Judon of the New England Patriots (9) and defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) sack NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) during the second quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (8-3)

The Vikings host their first-ever Thanksgiving game and they have a massive advantage of playing at home the week prior. That will give them a major advantage on a short week.

Week 13: Vikings vs Jets

Kirk Cousins, of the Vikings gets ready to throw the ball against the Jets. Sunday, October 21, 2018

Jets

Prediction: Win (9-3)

The Jets are off to a hot start but they will settle into who they are: an ascending team that is currently average at best.

Week 14: Vikings @ Lions

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt (86) catches the ball as center Garrett Bradbury (56) blocks as Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (10-3)

Winning on the road in the division is no easy task, but the Vikings will be able to take care of business against the Lions.

Week 15: Vikings vs Colts

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Matthew Adams (49) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Prediction: Loss (10-4)

The Vikings have lost six in a row to the Colts with their last win coming in 1997. The Vikings can’t win them all and a Jonathan Taylor-led rushing attack could be the Vikings downfall.

Week 15: Vikings vs Giants Christmas Eve

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) nearly intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) in the first half. The New York Giants face the Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford.

Nyg Vs Min Week 5

Prediction: Win (11-4)

In the Vikings last home game of the season, they give the home crowd a great Christmas present and potentially a division championship.

Week 17: Vikings @ Packers

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) and linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) break up a pass in the endzone intended for Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Min. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221607djpb

Prediction: Loss (11-5)

It’s hard to win divisional games on the road, especially at Lambeau Field in January. No shame in losing to the Packers in this spot.

Week 18: Vikings @ Bears

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives for a two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (31) in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win (12-5)

The Vikings could very well need to win this game to secure a division title and they have had success recently at Soldier Field.

Overview

Minnesota Vikings fans had a lot to cheer about during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Oct. 16, 2022.

Vikings V Dolphins 53

In the preseason, a 12-5 record seemed like a best-case scenario for the purple and gold. With a 5-1 start, a 7-4 finish feels very plausible for the Vikings and a potential coach of the year award for Kevin O’Connell.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire